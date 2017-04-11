College student arrested for dumping newborn

Report by Gary Adit

KUCHING: A female college student has been arrested following the discovery of a deceased newborn girl in a dumpster of a flat complex in Muara Tabuan this morning.

The 21-year-old woman was picked up by CID personnel at the flat complex, located within the Samajaya industrial area, shortly after the newborn’s body was found by a cleaner around 10am.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, who confirmed the incident, said the cleaner was disposing refuse at the dumpster when she spotted a red-coloured paper box and opened it to inspect.

“Upon discovering the dead newborn girl inside, she immediately notified the police.

“She also said she was unsure where the box originated from,” he said.

Police investigators and forensics personnel were despatched to the scene to probe the incident while the newborn’s body was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital.

The case has been classified under Section 309(a) of the Penal Code for infanticide.