PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government will make it compulsory for low-cost flats to have nurseries, said its Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

He said the policy proposal would be submitted to the Cabinet immediately after the ministry has discussed it in detail.

“I will recommend the policy to the Cabinet and it will be jointly implemented with the Department of Social Welfare through the National Blue Ocean Strategy,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Desa Mentari low-cost flats here yesterday.

Commenting on the visit, Noh said the ministry had approved an allocation of RM1.1 million to provide two new lifts to Block 6 of the flats while the lift in Block 4 will be repaired.

He said the lift facility provided by the ministry gives convenience to the residents after the existing elevators were damaged and not repaired for a long time.

“The ministry will also repair the damaged staircase grille besides introducing the access card system to residents who want to use the lift facilities and a closed circuit camera system for monitoring purposes,” he said.

Block 6 Joint Management Body chairman Norizan Harun, 46, said the improvements had brought great relief to the residents.

“I am very grateful to the ministry for listening to our woes,” said Norizan, who has lived in Block 6 since the flats was built about 15 years ago. — Bernama