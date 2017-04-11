Cuckoo celebrates feat of reaching 100,000 customers in Malaysia in 30 months

KUCHING: Korean leading home appliance brand Cuckoo has reached a new milestone by growing its number of customers in Malaysia to over 100,000 within 30 months.

In celebration of this achievement and also to continue its commitment in providing clean and healthy mild-alkaline water to all Malaysians, the company is rolling out its latest, more affordable and more flexible package – the ‘CUCKOO GOOOD PLAN’.

The package, which was announced during an event at One City USJ in Kuala Lumpur recently, allows its subscribers to own the Cuckoo King Top – a water purifier worth RM3,500 that dispenses both hot and cold mild-alkaline water – for as low as RM60 a month, as well as to enjoy the full range of Cuckoo’s signature services.

With the new and much flexible plan – including a Cuckoo King Top water purifier, filters, periodical maintenance service performed by Cuckoo Natural Doctresses every four months, and warranty – subscribers will have the freedom to choose a package with a contract period and monthly fee best tailored to their individual needs.

“The new CUCKOO GOOOD PLAN is another step forward in Cuckoo’s mission to ensure that every Malaysian household would have access to clean, healthy mild-alkaline drinking water, even in economically tough times,” said Cuckoo International (M) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer KC Hoe in a statement issued from Kuala Lumpur.

“We will continue to provide better products and plans with even greater affordability and flexibility that will cater to the needs of every consumer, and help them create a healthy home for their family.”

Cuckoo also took the opportunity at the event to unveil national shuttler Chan Peng Soon and his family, as well as the families of Malaysia’s popular movie stars and real-life couple Diana Danielle and actor Farid Kamil, as the latest ‘Cuckoo Friends’.

Danielle and Kamil came with their son Muhammad and daughter Aurora – much to the crowd’s delight – while Chan greeted those at the event via video call; the Olympic medallist’s wife May May and their son Milton were present at the launch.

Cuckoo is the leading home appliance brand in South Korea, specialising in water purifiers, air purifiers and pressure multi-cookers.

Learn more about Cuckoo by calling its careline 1800-08-1111, visiting cuckoo.com.my or following its Facebook page ‘Cuckoo International’.