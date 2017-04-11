Defence Ministry ready to bring Malaysians home from Egypt if required

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is prepared to bring home Malaysians in Egypt if necessary after the declaration of a state of emergency for three months in the country following the terrorist attacks.

“Mindef is currently monitoring and working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Home Ministry and the Ministry of Education in ensuring the safety of Malaysians in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria in the Nile Delta, Egypt,” said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He was speaking to reporters after a ceremony to present honorary awards to Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel at Dewan Perkasa, Wisma Perwira ATM, here, yesterday.

In the meantime, Air Force chief Gen Datuk Seri Affendi Buang said the RMAF would wait for instructions from the government before sending assets to bring home the Malaysians in Egypt.

“Once RMAF receives the orders to bring them (Malaysians) from Egypt, we can mobilise our assets at any time. RMAF also has two C130 aircraft which are currently stationed at Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB) in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Bomb attacks at two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt, Sunday, killed 47 people and injured another 137.

Hishammuddin said the attacks launched by Daesh in the country was worrying, and Malaysia was no exception to such threats.

“Therefore, I hope the public can help by becoming our ‘eyes’ and ‘ears’ to disseminate information,” he said. — Bernama