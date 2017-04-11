Dennis suggests relocating schools to higher ground

MIRI: SK Long Bemang, SK Long Sobeng and SK Long Loyang in Telang Usan constituency must be relocated to higher ground to avoid flooding every time it rains heavily.

In stating this, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said these primary schools were regularly flooded, causing damage to school buildings, furniture and books besides forcing pupils to miss classes.

“Every time when there was heavy rain in upper Baram river, all these three primary schools including villages in low-lying areas would be flooded.

“Thus, the Ministry of Education must consider relocating them to higher ground,” Dennis told The Borneo Post when asked to comment on the frequent flooding of schools in Telang Usan constituency.

He suggested that the first to be relocated should be SK Long Bemang as the villagers had allocated a piece of land on higher ground near the village for the school and clinic.

“I will request from the minister for urgent action to relocate the schools to higher ground as a long term solution to the frequent flooding,” he said.

Apart from the schools, he also suggested that villages and longhouses in low-lying areas in Telang Usan constituency be relocated to higher ground.

Meanwhile, on last Saturday and Sunday, SK Long Bemang was again affected by flood.

Fortunately, it happened during the weekend when students were not in school.

On March 4, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah visited Long Bemang and Long Loyang longhouses including schools there that were affected by the flood.