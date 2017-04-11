Go all out in helping needy senior citizens, PAWEs reminded

MIRI: The management of senior citizen service centres (PAWEs) across the state must be pro-active in identifying and assisting senior citizens who truly need care and shelter.

According to state Welfare Department head of senior citizens unit Dusim Oh Siong, PAWEs are responsible in helping needy elderly individuals so that they would not only be able to lead normal lives.

“There are many senior citizens who are forced to become beggars because they do not have anyone or anything else to rely upon.

“The PAWEs must be proactive in identifying and helping them, such as providing shelter for them at the centres,” he said during a recent dialogue involving Welfare Department officers from Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

There were 30 participants representing the department’s Northern Sarawak zone branches – namely Bintulu, Miri and Limbang – at the session.

“Sometimes, there is an oversight or misinformation when it comes to identifying senior citizens who really need our care and help.

“As a PAWE that is tasked with overseeing the wellbeing of this group, we must be open and ready to help them at any time because these centres are built by the government to help care and provide shelter for them,” said Dusim.

He also stressed that a PAWE goes beyond just being a centre of activities for the senior citizens – it also serves as the shelter for those without any home or place to go to.

“Additionally, the PAWE can also be used as the venue for health talks, exhibitions and other related programmes slated for the senior citizens,” he added.

Dusim also called upon all PAWEs to be more active in registering more members.