Golf youngster Anson for US tournament

Anson receiving his championship trophy from a representative of the 16th Vision International World Championship 2017 tournament organizing committee in Bangkok, Thailand.

KUCHING: Ten-year-old Anson Yeo Boon Xiang has been invited to compete in the Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, USA in August following his good performance at various tournaments in the region.

According to a press statement yesterday, Anson was champion at the 16th Vision International World Championship held at Suvarnabhumi Golf Country Club in Bangkok, Thailand from April 4-6.

Anson, son of Yeo Teck Khoon and Irene Foo, studies at the Lodge School here.

Last year, he won the Malaysia US Kid World Championship at Tanjong Puteri Golf Resort, Johore from Dec 14-16.

He will be competing in the Under-12 category of a tournament in Jakarta from June 4-7 before heading to the USA.

