Improve process of issuing PSV licences to reduce road accidents — IEM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Institution of Engineers (IEM) has urged the government to enhance the existing licensing process of public services and goods vehicles (PSV) as part of the measures to improve road safety in the country.

IEM president Ir Tan Yean Chin suggested the authority to also make the use of the Retarder System and speed limiter on PSV mandatory as well as to strengthen the heavy vehicle inspection process.

“A systematic driver selection and training programme to ensure that only qualified and responsible drivers are allowed on the road should be established.

“It is also important to enhance the Road Safety Culture and Safety Awareness Campaign among the road users,” he said in a statement, yesterday.

IEM made the proposal in light of the current fatal road accidents which had raised concern on the road safety issue.

Last Thursday, a lorry driver was killed while two other road users were injured after the lorry skidded and hit a guardrail along the East Coast Highway towards Bukit Besi.

On April 2, a family of six was also killed when their MPV was crushed by a trailer, after its driver lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst.

Tan said while vehicle factors are one of the causes in these accidents, some other contributing factors also included the road design and safe operating practices of the drivers.

He also suggested that government develop a national speed management strategy and that regular road safety audits to be conducted at all stages.

“IEM is willing and ready to provide the technical expertise and independent advice to authorities in reviewing the guidelines required to prevent similar accidents from recurring,” he said. — Bernama