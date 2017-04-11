KKM detects three cosmetic products containing scheduled poisons

KUALA LUMPUR: Consumers are advised to refrain from buying and using three cosmetic products which have been detected to contain scheduled poisons, namely mercury, hydroquinone and tretinoin.

In a statement today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the three products are Tati Skincare Night Cream (contains mercury), Tati Skincare Treatment Cream (contains hydroquinone and tretinoin) and Moleek Anti Pigment Cream (contains hydroquinone and tretinoin).

“The notification numbers of the three products have been cancelled by the Senior Director of the Pharmacy Services following the detection of scheduled poisons,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said products containing hydroquinone and tretinoin were pharmaceutical products which must be registered with the Drug Control Authority and could only be used upon advice from healthcare professionals.

Consumers can check the notification status of a cosmetic product at the National Pharmaceutical regulatory Agency’s website at http://npra.moh.gov.my/ – BERNAMA