March BCI increases across regions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Building Material Cost Index (BCI) with and without steel bars, for almost all categories of buildings in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, showed increases in March 2017 compared to the previous month, the Department of Statistics said.

In a statement, the department said this increase excluded region D-Johor which remained unchanged as compared with the previous month.

“The BCI (without steel bars) in Sabah recorded an increase of 0.1 per cent for single storey steel frame (tower only) in Kota Kinabalu and single storey buildings in Tawau for the month under review, while Sandakan remained unchanged.

“The BCI (with steel bars) for almost all categories of building in Kota Kinabalu and Tawau showed increases in March 2017, while Sandakan was unchanged,” it said.

The department said the BCI (with and without steel bars) in Sarawak showed increases for almost all categories of buildings in March 2017 as compared to February. — Bernama