Mardi Gras Lambir 2017 to be tourism extravaganza

MIRI: The ‘Mardi Gras Lambir 2017’ organised by the Iban Community Leaders Association of Miri is set to become a tourism extravaganza for the Lambir constituency.

Association chairman Pemanca Wilson Siang Lim is confident that the carnival which will be held on May 13 will help to develop the tourism potential in Lambir.

“The Mardi Gras Lambir 2017 actually is a rebranding programme for Pesta Rakyat which our association has been organising the last few years.

“For this year, the carnival which will be held at the school field of SK Lambir is organised in collaboration with Miri City Council (MCC), Special Affairs Department (Jasa), YB DUN Lambir Service Centre and YB Parliament Sibuti Service Centre as the main sponsors for the carnival,” he said in a press conference on the carnival yesterday.

Wilson, who is also the organising chairman, said the MCC has included the carnival in its May Fest calendar of events this year.

“We are expecting thousands of people to flock to the carnival which will be held for the whole day.

“Various activities have been lined up for the carnival such as folk games/telematch, development exhibition by government agencies, public health check, entertainment segment and booths selling foods, drinks and local products.”

The highlight of the carnival is a parade where at least 30 contingents from various longhouses and association representatives will be taking part.

There will be prizes for the best contingents where the winner will receive RM1,200 cash, RM800 (second), RM500 (third) and RM100 consolation prizes.

Earlier, Wilson and the organising team members briefed Sibuti MP Ahmad Lai Bujang on the carnival.

Ahmad Lai has allocated government grant worth RM20,000 for organising the event.

He hoped the carnival would serve as a platform to further enhance the existing racial unity and harmony in the area.

Also present were Malay community leader for Miri Temenggong Abdul Rahman Fadzail and councillor Abdullah Jaini who represented the MCC.