Missing N. Korean workers and employers given one week to come forward

Report by Wilfred Pilo

KUCHING: Employers of the missing 117 North Korean workers and the workers themselves are given one-week grace period (starting April 11) to come forward or have the authorities take legal actions against them.

This is because the workers’ visas and work permits have already expired and invalid, said Deputy Home Minister Dato Masir Kujat.

He said the Immigration Department Malaysia Sarawak and his ministry knew the whereabouts of these North Korean workers, particularly where they are working in the state – notably in Kuching and in Bintulu.

“The State Immigration Department will assist the ministry to look into this matter as these workers now have overstayed with no valid work permits,” he said at a press conference after presenting the Excellent Service Awards to 214 officers from the department held at Dewan Bahasa Dan Pustaka here today.

He added the government so far had deported 55 of these workers and identified that 35 had valid work permits as previously reported in The Borneo Post. These workers valid work permit will however only expire in May.

Masir reiterated that the diplomatic ties with North Korea is still on and intact as what was said by the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister recently, saying that there is no reason to deport those with valid work permits.