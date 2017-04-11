No Malaysians injured in Egypt attacks

KUALA LUMPUR: There have been no reports of Malaysians injured in the bomb attacks in Egypt, said Wisma Putra.

However, the Foreign Ministry through the Malaysian embassy in Cairo will continue to monitor the developments related to the incident.

“The ministry reminds all citizens in Egypt to remain vigilant at all times. Should there be any query or assistance, please contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Cairo at +20237610013, +201200276388 or through email at mwcairo@kln.gov.my,” Wisma Putra said in a statement yesterday.

It said Malaysia also strongly condemned the bomb attacks at the Mar Girgis Coptic Church in Tanta and St Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Alexandria on April 9.

“The government expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt and to the families and victims affected by the attacks,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the first bomb attack at the Mar Girgis Coptic Church killed 29 people and injured 71 others, while the second bomb attack at the St Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Cathedral killed 18 people and injured 66 others.

The Egyptian government has subsequently declared a state of emergency on the country. — Bernama