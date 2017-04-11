Palm oil stocks up 6.5 pct to 1.55 million tonnes in March

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total palm oil stocks in March rose 6.5 per cent to 1.55 million tonnes against 1.46 million tonnes in February this year.

Crude palm oil (CPO) stocks increased 1.65 per cent to 379,690 tonnes from 373,513 tonnes, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said in a statement yesterday.

Stocks of processed palm oil also surged 18.69 per cent to 452,848 tonnes against 381,551 tonnes, it said.

On production, MPOB said CPO output advanced 16.33 per cent to 1.46 million tonnes in March from 1.26 million tonnes in the previous month.

Palm kernel output improved 18.51 per cent to 374,576 tonnes from 316,069 tonnes.

The MPOB said palm oil exports rose 14.34 per cent to 1.26 million tonnes in March from 1.11 million tonnes in the previous month.

Export of oleochemicals increased 15.87 per cent to 244,479 tonnes from 210,998 tonnes.

However, palm kernel oil export slipped 1.91 per cent to 70,472 tonnes from 71,842 tonnes and that for palm kernel cake dropped 40.5 per cent to 111,004 tonnes from 186,568 tonnes.

Biodiesel exports fell 86.53 per cent to 5,527 tonnes from 41,019 tonnes. — Bernama