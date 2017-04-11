PM condemns church attacks

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak yesterday condemned the attacks on two Coptic churches in Tanta and Alexandria, Egypt.

“I am disgusted by the cowardly attacks on churches in Tanta and Alexandria. At this time of mourning, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those lost and the Egyptian people,” he said via his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Najib said these attacks were yet another reminder on the threat of violent extremism.

“We must never surrender, and each atrocity should deepen our resolve. Daesh’s intention is to divide us – Muslims, Christians and other faiths – but our strongest response is to come together and fight this nihilistic menace with a united front,” he added.

At least 44 people were killed and more than 100 people injured in bomb attacks at St. George Church in Tanta and St. Mark’s Cathedral in Alexandria, on Sunday. — Bernama