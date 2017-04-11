Professional Conference Management Program in KK

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s first Professional Conference Management Programme will be held in Kota Kinabalu from the 26th to the 28th of this month at Hotel Grandis.

“As Sabah is embarking on serious conference business with the completion of the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) soon, Sabah Tourism is pleased to be part of the upcoming Professional Conference Management programme with MACEOS. We hope the private and public sectors will take full advantage of this program to equip themselves for the next phase of tourism in Sabah,” said Gordon Yap, general manager of Sabah Tourism Board.

The three-day training programme, a joint collaboration between Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organizers and Suppliers (MACEOS) and Singapore Association of Conventions and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS), will equip participants with practical applications of concepts in organising conferences as well as the necessary skills to deliver professional world-class conferences. Areas ranging from conference planning, development, marketing, bidding techniques and more will be presented and discussed over the course of the PCM programme.

The PCM programme is also recognized by the Conventions Industry Council (CIC) of USA and carries 23 CEU units to prepare participants who wish to upgrade to be a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP), a worldwide recognized accreditation. The PCM Certificate Ceremony will be officiated by Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The programme is exclusively limited to 25 participants to allow better group synergy, discussion and interaction. Hotels with MICE facilities, tour operators, venue operators and suppliers, DMCs, event organizers and planners, academicians and lecturers in events management, entrepreneurs and business managers are encouraged to join.

Registration is open to all at RM2500 for non MACEOS members and RM2000 for MACEOS members. Interested participants can register in the official website www.maceos.com.my. For more information, email secretariat@maceos.com.my or call 012-640 6106.