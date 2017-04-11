Professionalism, efficiency key to fewer fatal accidents

KUCHING: The professionalism and efficiency shown by Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Department of the state police contingent have managed to decrease the number of fatal accidents from 113 cases in 2016 to 92 in the same period this year.

Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said despite facing logistic challenges the department did not make it as an excuse not to carry out their duties diligently and faithfully.

“I would like to congratulate the department which has succeeded in reducing the number of fatal accidents in the state,” said Mazlan after receiving 32 Kawasaki Ninja 250cc motorcycles from Bukit Aman Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Department director SAC Datuk Mahamad Akhir Darus yesterday.

Mazlan also said that based on the national statistics for accidents and fatal accidents the number was declining in the period from Jan to March this year.

“A total of 4,339 accident cases were recorded during the period compared to 4,688 cases in the corresponding period last year, a decrease of 349 cases or 7.4 per cent.

“Fatal accidents have also been reduced from 101 cases in 2016 to 87 cases in the same period this year, a reduction of 14 cases or 13.9 per cent. Other cases are however showing slight differences,” he added.

On the new motorcycles, Mazlan said they would be distributed to selected police districts in the state which are in dire need of new motorcycles to replace their old or broken down machines.

He added that Bukit Aman fully understood the vastness of Sarawak and the considerably large number of (28) districts, saying they (Bukit Aman) would continue to provide assistance to the state police contingent within their capacity.

Earlier, Mazlan witnessed the handing-over of appreciation letters to 34 police and traffic officers from the state contingent from Mahamad Akhir.

With the appreciation letters, Mazlan hoped they would motivate the state contingent to carry out their duties more efficiently in line with the vision and mission of the police.

Sarawak Police Contingent Management Department head SAC Zamani Hamdan and other senior police officers were also present.