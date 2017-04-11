Run For Peace 2017 to be held in Kuching, Sibu

KUCHING: Registration is now open for the non-competitive Run For Peace 2017 event, happening on July 23 in both Kuching and Sibu.

The biennial community event will be flagged off and finished at CityOne Megamall. Human Resources Minister Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem is expected to officiate at the start of the eight-kilometre run at 6am.

In Sibu, Run For Peace 2017 will be a six-kilometre run from Stadium Tun Zaidi at 6am.

Run For Peace 2017 is organised by Soka Gakkai Malaysia (SGM), a non-governmental and non-profit organisation that promotes peace in society through cultural exchanges and humanistic education.

According to SGM Sarawak branch honorary secretary Tay Thing Swee, the run aims to encourage youths and people from all walks of life to come together for the sake of peace while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

He explained that the event is a nationwide event, often held simultaneously in participating cities, and was first held in Kuching in 2013.

“The response from the public was very good in 2013 and 2015. This year we expect participation from 3,000 peace lovers, which will be part of the estimated 65,000 participants for the whole of Malaysia.

“As we are a non-profit organisation, we charge a very minimal fee of RM30 per person. The fee is inclusive of the run’s t-shirt, towel, knapsack and medal,” he told a press conference at CityOne yesterday.

The t-shirt will come in an attractive shade of turquoise while the medal is in the shape of a dove, symbolising peace.

Tay added that the minimum age requirement to participate in the event is seven years, as those aged younger will not be covered by insurance.

Registration and payment of the RM30 fee (including goods and services tax) are to be done solely online at the official website at www.runforpeace.com.my, where more details can be found.

For the latest updates, also follow the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/runforpeace.org or contact 082-332033 (Shirley or Madam Sie).

Also present at the press conference were organising committee members Simon Teo and Linda Lam, CityOne Megamall general manager Brandon Lo, CityOne advertising and promotions manager Fiona Cosmas Meludu and executive Wendy Tnay.