Sabah Energy declares RM7 mln dividend to state govt

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd (SEC) has declared an interim dividend of RM7 million to the state government for the financial year ended 31st December 2016. With this latest dividend, the total gross dividend from SEC to the state government to date is over RM190 million.

SEC chief executive officer Dato’ Harun Ismail presented the dividend to Datuk Pengiran Hassanel, Permanent Secretary of the Finance Ministry. It was witnessed by Chief Minister cum Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Aman, and the chairman of SEC, Datuk Au Kam Wah.

Musa reiterated that the success of any business organization is subject to good management practices that upholds efficiency, transparency, accountability.

“The need to manage effectively and to always be prudent in spending are points that I repeatedly remind all GLCs (government-linked companies) and I am pleased that SEC has constantly practised these virtues. The result of your hard work is seen in SEC’s ability to constantly pay dividends to its shareholders, including the state government. I look forward to SEC raising the benchmark and your continued success as one of the State’s top performing GLCs,” he said.

During the presentation, Harun said that based on the pre-audited accounts, SEC and its Group of Companies’ were expected to achieve a pre-tax profit of about RM75 million for the 2016 financial year. The 2016 profit is about 8% lower than 2015 due to the uncertainties brought about by the downturn in global oil prices which affected Asian Supply Base Sdn Bhd mainly.

Harun added that against the State Government’s paid up capital of RM299.9 million, the accumulated profits over the years would have increased the shareholders’ funds to over RM900 million by end 2016.

While 2017 and 2018 are expected to be challenging in view of the continued global uncertainties, he emphasised that SEC and its companies will remain focused on energy and the oil and gas sectors, areas which it has had a long experience.

“SEC’s strong balance sheet allows us to continue organic growth in the area of natural gas reticulation. SEC has recently launched its third phase of natural gas distribution to deliver energy in the form of liquefied gas to an even broader of spectrum of consumers in Sabah. Liquefied gas will allow more consumers to benefit from cleaner and cheaper energy. This will assist more stakeholders in the business community in lowering their operational cost.