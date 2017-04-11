Sarawak women footballers storm into last eight

Sarawak players (in green jerseys) attack as Haindee makes another attempt at the Negri Sembilan goal at Miri Stadium yesterday. Kushairy Bujang.

MIRI: Sarawak’s women’s football team went on the rampage to trounce Negeri Sembilan 6-0 in their third and final Group C match in the Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup yesterday.

Nur Afiqah Rosli opened accounts as early as the 4th minute while Rabiah Bishriyah scored again in the 16th minute at Miri Stadium.

Chief striker Haindee Mosroh followed with two more in the 17th and 25th minute followed by Siti Rohani Saptu (35th min) to lead 5-0 at half-time.

Despite the scorching heat, the cheering Sarawak supporters were rewarded with another goal 15 minutes before the final whistle.

Sarawak team manager Kushairy Bujang was obviously satisfied with the performance despite the team having secured a quarter-final berth in the national inter-state tournament.

“We can see that there are many tough players throughout this competition and I am proud to acknowledge that our players have done their best to outdo their opponents and advance to the next stage,” he said.

He also remarked on the consistency and confidence of his players, adding that “we can now look forward to the final and eventually win this competition.”

Sarawak will face Group B runner-up, either Kedah or Sabah, in their quarterfinal on April 12.