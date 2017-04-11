Schools, teachers urged to promote students’ creativity, innovation

MIRI: Schools and teachers are urged to encourage students to enhance creativity and innovation in the latter through the teaching and learning process.

Assistant Minister of Land and Air Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin said that in this Information and Communication Technology (ICT) era, the younger generation needs to be more creative and innovative as this is highly needed in the state.

“As we move forward in line with other countries, we need young philosophers to generate innovative ideas in the future.

“Students who are exposed to a more creative and innovative environment at a young age will later discover that they are able to create new applications for the betterment and enhancement of our infrastructures and facilities in years to come,” he said in his speech during the ‘Pertandingan Tarian Semarak Tari’ at the Teachers’ Training Institute (Institut Pendidikan Guru) Sarawak campus here recently.

Also present were Miri District deputy education officer Alias Ngah and IPG Sarawak Campus deputy director Gumbang Pura.

Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman, emphasised that through dance, students will be able to learn to be more creative as they learn to recognise which moves are suitable for the music.

“It is good to promote involvement of students in traditional dance as it is a great method to enable them to connect with and preserve their culture.

“Traditional dances are also great to attract visitors and investors to come to the state as they will surely love the uniqueness of our arts and cultures that we incorporate in the dances from our multicultural state,” he added.

On another note, Lee also hoped that the government is able to improve the speed of the Internet in the state to strengthen the digital economy.

“To move in the direction of a digital economy, all ICT infrastructures need to be improved as it will then enable us to attract more investors to invest here later,” he added.

At the event, Lee presented prizes and trophies to SMK Luak who emerged as the overall champion of the competition. SMK Subis and SMK Taman Tunku were first and second runners-up respectively.

A total of 10 schools took part in the competition which was divided into two categories, namely ‘Tarian Rampaian Tradisional’ and ‘Tarian Rampaian Rakyat’.