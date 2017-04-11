Six Immigration officers plead not guilty to graft charges

KUCHING: Six state Immigration Department enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to bribe charges at a Special Sessions Court for Corruption yesterday.

Gracy Bohan, 35 and Norhaliza Hussein, 33, are facing two charges each, while Benjamin Morsit, 33, Khairul Nizam Omar, 41, Agnes James Daim, 42, and Emily Ngayan Beliang, 36, are facing one each.

They are charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Gracy allegedly accepted a total of RM200 — RM100 each from Fazal Illahi Juma Gull on April 22 and Dec 25 last year at a bank in Kota Sentosa.

Norhaliza allegedly accepted RM600, made up of RM500 and RM100 from two separate transactions done on Dec 27 last year, and Jan 1 this year.

Benjamin and Agnes allegedly accepted RM200 each, while Khairul and Emily accepted RM1,000 and RM300, respectively.

The money, allegedly received via bank account transactions, is said to refrain them from taking action against illegal immigrants who did not possess valid travel documents or work permits.

Judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong fixed April 28 for pre-trial case management and allowed all the accused to be released on bail of between RM5,000 and RM8,000, with one surety each.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers Katherine Nais, Mohd Asri Abu Mansor and Ikhwan Mohd Ibrahim prosecuted.

Counsels Roger Chin, Hani Iryani, Francis Wee and Osman Ibrahim represented Agnes, Gracy and Norhaliza, while Benjamin and Khairul were told to their engage defence counsel.