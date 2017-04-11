Tabika Kemas at Rumah Midin Saong to have new classroom block

KAPIT: An additional block of classroom will be built for the Tabika Kemas at Rumah Midin Saong here to accommodate the increasing enrolment at the kiddie centre.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi has instructed the Public Works Department (JKR) to come up with the building estimates so that it can be constructed soonest.

“The number of intake increases yearly as the population grows. A new classroom will be constructed to meet the increasing intake of kiddies and I have asked the Public Works Department (PWD)to estimate the cost of the building,” he said Saturday afternoon when he officiated at the ‘Bengkel Kemahiran Keibubapaan Parlimen P 215 Kapit’ held at Rumah Midin Saong, Sungai Pelajau, Jalan Bukit Goram here.

The one-day workshop was organised by his service centre in collaboration with Kemas to discuss issues on parental guidance towards ensuring success in their studies.

It focusses on the children’s healthy diet to achieve balanced physical and mental development.

Nanta reminded parents of the important roles they play in the upbringing of their children and that they should not leave the education of their children to the teachers alone.

“At school, the teacher looks after the pupils. After school at home, it’s the parent’s responsibility to look after their children. There must be a conducive learning environment at home. At least there’s a reading corner equipped with table and chair for children to do revision and studies. Parents play very important role in the children’s education,” he explained.

He added that pre-school education was very important in children’s education process as it was a foundation to their formal education.

He noted that in the year 2000, there were only ten pre-school (Tabika KEMAS) in Kapit compared to over forty such schools todate benefitting children even in rural longhouses in the district.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit, poltical secretary to the Chief Minister Tapah Ata, Kapit Resident Joseph Belayong, District officer Elvis Didit, Kemas assistant director Joseph Unsung and community leaders were among those present at the function.