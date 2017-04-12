214 state Immigration officers receive Excellent Service Award

Masir (left) hands over Execellent Service Award to an officer while Mustafar looks on. Masir inspects a parade before the presentation of Excellent Service Award.

KUCHING: A total of 214 state Immigration Department officers from various ranks received Excellent Service Award 2016 and a savings certificate worth RM1,000 each from Bank Simpan Nasional yesterday.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Masir Kujat said the financial reward totalling RM214,000 was given to the personnel here by Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In his speech, Masir commended the recipients and urged them to continue to be consistent in providing excellent and quality service to the people they serve.

“This is a job that is entrusted to you,” he said before giving away the awards.

He also called on the recipients to continue to improve the quality of their services. He also thanked those who have retired and for their contributions to the department .

“Your service and contribution will always be remembered and appreciated by the department,” he said.

Masir said the award acknowledged the recipients’ achievement in standard and benchmark set by the government and also the people’s expectation of them.

He said there were many agencies under the ministry and equally many issues being faced.

“At times the issues were intentional to degrade our image. Do not worry as the ministry under the helm of the deputy prime minister and the highly commited director-general will provide the best for you.

“To the guilty ones they will remain in the wrong but do not vilify them further.Our excellence has been proven through the award and the government has set a benchmark for it and thus what you do will be the basis for the level of service that you are giving,” he said.

Masir urged the staff to continue to work deligently and think out of the box in their daily operation as what were expected through the government’s Blue Ocean Strategy .