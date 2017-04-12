24,697 job seekers are employed

THE Resource Development and Information Technology Ministry, through the Sabah Job Centre, has implemented several programs which focussed on helping unemployed youths get jobs.

Its assistant minister, Datuk Hamisa Samat, said that among the programs were getting employers and job seekers registered in Job Portal (joblink.sabah.gov.my), strengthening human capital, mindset transformation camps and encouraging the use of Wisma Bandaraya as the interview venue for employers registered with the Job Portal.

According to her as of today, 24,697 job seekers have found employment through the Job Portal where 1,865 employers had registered.

On the program to strengthen human capital, Hamisa said that a total of 4,716 youths had managed to secure jobs in the private sector through the program.

She said this when replying to Sebatik assemblyman Datuk Muis Picho.

Meanwhile Kapayan assemblyman Dr Edwin Bosi suggested that the State Government help out jobless youths by giving them free driving licence and loans to purchase cars so that they could become Uber drivers and earn an income.

Youth and Sport Minister Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan in reply to the suggestion said that it was a good one and would be given consideration.

He also said that the unemployment rate last year increased to five per cent and this could be caused by the closing down of a few oil and gas companies affected by the low oil price.