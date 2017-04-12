‘Agenda to ensure people have personal IDs’

MIRI: The Telang Usan constituency’s agenda will be ensuring all genuine denizens have personal identification documents (IDs).

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the government is working hard to fulfil this agenda, unlike the opposition which is only good at ‘shouting’.

“We are working very hard and closely with the National Registration Department (JPN) mobile unit in Miri Division and doing all we could to assist our people,” he told The Borneo Post after visiting a Penan family in Piasau yesterday.

Dennis said the government has never neglected the Orang Ulu community.

“We give assistance to them to verify their place of origin and which villages they are from and other supporting needs for them to apply for ICs and birth certificates,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter whether going deep into the interior of the constituency or in the city or town centre, we will respond to calls from especially our underprivileged people, who seek help with their personal document application.”

He said the Penan family originally from Long Beku, Ulu Baram, has a daughter, Hana Thomas, whose birth on Nov 14, 2015 could not be registered because her parents only registered their marriage with a community leader and not with the district office.

“With her family facing financial difficulties, it is a struggle to pursue Hana’s birth certificate application, and we together with the JPN mobile team and an officer went to meet the family in Piasau to process their application,” said

Dennis.

“We try to help as much as we can through proper procedures for those applying for ICs or birth certs and not just simply harping on empty issues without any action taken.”