American delegation visits Kuching City North Datuk Bandar

KUCHING: An eight-member delegation comprising scholars and United States congressional staffers under the Malaysia-United States Ties programme paid a courtesy call on Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai yesterday.

According to a press release, the delegation was led by Don Mcdonald and was received by Abang Abdul Wahap and his senior officers at his office.

The group received a traditional Sarawakian dance welcome, and were also taken to visit the Cat Museum.

They were also briefed about the City of Unity, of which Kuching is the only city in Malaysia with the title.

Also present was DBKU director Jumaini Haili.