Banjarmasin govt removes property tax fines arrears

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: Banjarmasin City Government in 2017 imposes the elimination of overdue fines of land and building tax (PBB) as from 2008 to 2012, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

In addition, said Head of Data Collection and Determination of Banjarmasin Financial Management Board Yusran Irawan at City Hall on Tuesday, the city government also imposed a policy of reducing the principal bill arrears.

Reduction for principal bill arrears, he said, are two versions. Arrears in 2008 and 2010 received a discount of 25 percent and 2011 to 2012 are given off 50 percent.

“The removal and reduction in force on condition that the taxpayer pay-off the property-tax (in accordance with tax return form or SPT-PBB) until 2017,” he said.

Currently, according to him, notification of the program and delivery of SPT-PBB have all been distributed and disseminated to all taxpayers through the urban village (kelurahan) and the local chief of neighborhood unit (RT).

“From the five sub-districts and as many as 52 urban villages the information spread on all RT and RW (community unit) to the community,” he said.