Bursa Malaysia ends lower in cautious sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia closed lower for the second consecutive day as investors continued to be cautious amid worries over geopolitical risks and uncertainty over the US administration’s policy execution.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished 3.68 points lower at 1,735.84 from Monday’s close of 1,739.52.

The key index opened 0.17 of-a-point lower at 1,739.35 and hovered between 1,733.79 and 1,740.13 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative with 569 losers and 358 gainers, while 364 counters were unchanged, 448 untraded and 15 others were suspended.

Volume decreased to 4.22 billion units, worth RM2.57 billion, from Monday’s 3.66 billion units, worth RM2.1 billion.

A dealer said geopolitical concerns in Syria and uncertainty over Donald Trump’s administration policy execution capabilities dampened risk appetite.

“Looking ahead, however, oversold technical conditions after this correction may then encourage recovery, which must be followed by stronger buying momentum,” he said.

On the local front, the FBM Emas Index decreased 24.19 points to 12,392.07, FBMT100 Index erased 23.489 points to 12,018.07 and the FBM 70 declined 21.22 points to 14,717.65.

The FBM Ace decreased 31.88 points to 6,213.77 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 22.329 points to 12,867.69.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index lost 28.729 points to 15,688.78, the Industrial Index gave up 5.28 points to 3,255.22 and the Plantation Index fell 41.51 points to 8,065.56.

Of heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen to RM8.98, Sime Darby lost two sen to RM9.32 and Petronas Chemicals fell 10 sen to RM7.63.

TNB added two sen to RM13.72 while Public Bank was flat at RM19.98.

Among actives, Priceworth International perked four sen to 24 sen, Malayan United chalked up nine sen to 28 sen, Olympia Industries garnered two sen to 17.5 sen and Vivocom earned half-a-sen to 16 sen.

Naim Indah was flat at 11.5 sen.

Main Market turnover increased to 3 billion units, worth RM2.39 billion, from Monday’s 2.04 billion units worth RM1.9 billion.

Volume on the ACE Market fell to 1.02 billion shares, valued at RM152.77 million, from Monday’s 1.47 billion shares valued at RM182.61 million.

Warrants expanded to 193.32 million units, worth RM23.76 million, from 129.91 million units, valued at RM15.13 million, previously.

Consumer products accounted for 217.38 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (646.12 million), construction (193.57 million), trade and services (1.34 billion), technology (176 million), infrastructure (10.5 million), SPAC (1.09 million), finance (67.70 million), hotels (32.8), properties (283.04 million), plantations (23.68 million), mining (12,300), REITs (7.36 million) and closed/fund (481,640).

For further information on stocks and prices, please visit www.bursamalaysia.com.