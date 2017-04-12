Continuing ties to promote aged care tourism

KUCHING: Eden on the Park (EOTP) nursing care residence will continue to strengthen its collaborations with China’s Sunrise Elderly Care to promote aged care and healthcare tourism as well as to position Sarawak as a retirement destination.

Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kian Hui, who stated this, pointed out that the clean air and warmth hospitality makes Kuching City and Sarawak an ideal place for people to retire.

“With an ageing population that continues to grow, an aged care facility such as Eden on the Park becomes more and more important,” he said.

Dr Sim and Chinese Consul-General in Kuching Fu Jijun visited the nursing care residence in Kota Samarahan here which recently hosted some 30 senior citizen visitors on a month-long health holiday programme.

The Chinese visitors who will be returning to China tomorrow have not only experienced EOTP’s assisted care environment but also unique Sarawak culture, people and lifestyle.

“We hope to see more meaningful collaborations that can foster and enhance people-to-people ties because nothing is purely business without human touch in order to create a lasting friendship,” he added.

Dr Sim thus encouraged both parties to further develop this sector of tourism through more exchange visits between the two aged care facilities.

Meanwhile, Fu noted that besides family and society, the government is equally concerned about the issues and challenges surrounding retirement and ageing population.

“If we look over to China with a much bigger population, such aged care facility to provide a healthy and safe place to live in is very much encouraged,” he said.

“China and Sarawak as well as other countries can have more exchanges in this area to learn from each other so we can find solutions to face our country’s ageing issues and challenges,” he added.

Furthermore, Fu said the health holiday programme could also promote Malaysia as a second home to Chinese and foreigners.

“This will encourage Chinese people to visit so they can better understand Sarawak’s culture, environment, people and lifestyle. Also, it can be an ideal place to escape from China’s harsh winter,” he said, urging for stronger collaboration in this sector.

Earlier on, EOTP chairman John Chin briefed Dr Sim and Fu on the facilities and services at the five-star nursing care residence designed to state-of-the-art Australian standards.

EOTP chief executive officer (CEO) Simon Yong, managing director Victor Fong as well as Sunrise marketing director Kelly Ruan were among those present.