Don’t mess with Immigration Department, DG warns

KUCHING: The public are warned that the Immigration Department would act on anyone found to have sensationalised and disturbed the integrity and the professionalism of the department.

The warning came from its director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali who said he himself would not compromise with anyone meddling with their enforcement and any matter that might jeopardise the integrity of their department .

“We will take the necessary actions on anyone irrespective of whether they are our staff or outsiders,” he said before the presentation of Excellent Service Award (for Sarawak Zone) at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) office here yesterday.

“Do not play with us or try to bribe us. I am giving harsh warning,” he added.

Mustafar said he did not deny there were a few officers involved in bribery, and like any organisation, there was always bound to be black sheep.

“But we will not keep silent. We will not be soft in resolving the internal issue.”

Mustafar said the warnings were not only for his officers but also for outsiders who tried to take advantage of his personnel and loopholes in the system.

“The culprits will always try to escape from the law but we will catch them.”

He said despite all these, they would continue to give excellent service and continue to enhance their operation.

“The department has taken many steps and there are many excellent officers who deserve to be recognised and acknowledged. We will continue to improve and fix our structure and transform our management team,” he said.

Mustafar also commended his officers and said the department had promoted four officers to ‘Jusa C’ salary scale.

“They deserve it and their promotion is recognised by the Public Service Department (JPA),” he added.

He said the director of the state Immigration Department Ken Leben was one of the officers promoted to the salary scale.

Mustafar also urged his officers to continue to give their best services and to transform in order to maintain excellence.

He later witnessed Deputy Home Minister Datuk Masir Kujat giving away Excellent Service Award to 214 recipients for Sarawak zone.