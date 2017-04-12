Employers must observe public holiday on april 24 — Riot

PUTRAJAYA: Employers must observe April 24 as a public holiday in conjunction with the coronation of Sultan Muhammad V as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem.

The Federal Government had declared April 24 as a public holiday in conjunction with the coronation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as provided for under Section 8, Public Holidays Act 1951 and gazetted on April 3, he said.

“As such, this holiday comes as a public holiday and is compulsory for employers to give their employees the day off as per 60D (1) (b) of the Employment Act 1955,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Riot said based on Section 60D (1A) of the Employment Act 1955, employers can replace another day as a paid public holiday.

“Employers must inform their workers whether they choose April 24 as the public holiday or replace it with another day. If there is no replacement, employees working on that day (April 24) must be paid public holiday rates,” he said.

Riot also said that in view of April 24 also a public holiday in conjunction with Israk and Mikraj in Kedah, Negeri Sembilan and Perlis, employers who opt to recognise Israk and Mikraj as a public holiday must also observe the requirements under Section 60D(1)(b)(ii) of the Employment Act 1955.

The section states that if a public holiday falls on another public holiday, the next day is also a paid public holiday.

As such, April 25 is also a public holiday for the states of Kedah, Negeri Sembilan and Perlis.— Bernama