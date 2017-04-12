Fatimah hopes amended Act will reduce crimes against children

KUCHING: Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah hopes the Child Act (Amended) 2016, which carries heavier penalties, will lead to reduction in crime cases against children.

She said the heavier penalties should serve as a warning to everyone, including parents, relatives, caretakers, and others who are charged with their care and guidance, not to commit crimes against children.

“I hope when the Act is enforced, cases involving child abuse, mistreatment and negligence will be reduced,” she told reporters after launching the Child Act (Amended) 2016 implementation course at Yayasan Sarawak here yesterday.

The amended act provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 and a jail term of up to 20 years for those convicted of child abuse, mistreatment and neglect of children compared to a fine of not more than RM10,000 and a jail term of 10 years in the previous law.

Fatimah said the Child Act (Amendment) 2016 also includes community service order (CSO) for those convicted of any of the offences.

She said the rehabilitation programme is for children involved in crimes as well as adult offenders including the mothers, fathers or guardians who abused or neglected their children.

The punishment, she

pointed out, is to ensure that the offender can be rehabilitated through community work, counselling, repentance and parenting programmes, aside from being sentenced to imprisonment.

“Through the community service works, we hope to create awareness among the offenders and help them to begin

a new chapter in their life,” she said.

The CSO is work without pay for a period of not more than 240 aggregate hours for the father or the mother.

Other main amendments to the Act are child registry,

community service order (CSO), family-based care, and heavier penalty.

Fatimah commended the efforts made by the Welfare Department Malaysia to hold awareness campaigns for the public as well as all relevant agencies to make sure they are ready for the implementation.

“It is very important for the people, especially the officers, to be aware of the provisions and amendment in the act so that they act accordingly when they face the situation.