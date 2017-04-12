Govt sets up ePPAx, SPPA online systems for recruitment of foreign workers

PUTRAJAYA: The government has set up two online systems, namely the Integrated Foreign Workers Management system (ePPAx) and Foreign Worker Application System (SPPA) to make it easy for employers to recruit foreign workers.

Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim said the ePPAx was for the intake of all foreign workers from all other source countries except Bangladesh, while the SPPA system was only for the intake of Bangladeshi workers.

He said the system was introduced following the announcement by Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that all employers wanting to recruit foreign workers were required to apply online, starting April 1.

Alwi said the two systems were developed to apply for foreign workers in formal sectors, namely manufacturing, construction, services, farming and agriculture and plantations. This excludes applications for foreign maids.

He said employers could access the system through www.eppax.gov.my, or on website portal.sppa.gov.my.

Further information can also be accessed through the official website of the home ministry, immigration department and labour department, he added. — Bernama