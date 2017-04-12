Hadi Awang, Tuan Ibrahim retain posts unopposed

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and deputy president, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, won their posts uncontested when nominations for the party’s election this year closed, said PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

In a statement posted on the party’s official Facebook, he said said there was also no nomination for the posts of the party’s permanent chairman and deputy chairman, currently held by Hussin Ismail and Kamal Shaari, respectively.

“After nomination was closed, the posts of Permanent Chairman, Deputy Permanent Chairman, President and Deputy Presideny were won uncontested by the incumbents,” he said.

Hadi, 69, has been PAS president since 2002 after replacing Fadzil Noor, while Tuan Ibrahim, 56, the party deputy president since 2015. — Bernama