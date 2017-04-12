‘Malaysia to become marketing hub for electric vehicles’

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia is moving towards becoming a marketing hub for electric vehicles and is targeting 100,000 electric cars, 100 electric motorcycles, 2,000 electric buses and 125,000 charger stations to be in the country by 2030.

Energy, Green technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the objective of making Malaysia a marketing hub for electric vehicles was contained in the National Green Technology Master Plan and the Electric Mobility Blueprint (EMB).

“With that as the target, the government’s transport sector has to start developing the Green Technology Sector more aggressively. Public awareness is also crucial to produce a landscape of low carbon mobility in Malaysia.

“Therefore, consumers have to be convinced that electric vehicles are an option which is comparable with the vehicles they have now,” he added. — Bernama