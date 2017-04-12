Man who commits mischief, threatens mother, fined RM5,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A shop assistant was fined a total of RM5,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for committing mischief and threatening his mother.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som meted out the fine on Muhammad Ali Adbul Sathar, 33, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

Muhammad Ali, who works at a tyre shop, was charged with committing both the offences on Khadijah Ratnama Abdullah, 58, at 10 pm last March 1 at Jalan Marmar 1, Taman Melewar Setapak, Wangsa Maju here.

He was fined RM2,000, in default four months’ jail, for threatening his mother by pointing a knife at her, and RM3,000, in default five months’ jail for crashing a car into the gate of his mother’s house.

Questioned by the Magistrate for his action, Muhammad Ali said he had a clash with a younger sibling and their mother interfered.

In mitigation, he said he was remorse and was the family breadwinner as his wife was not working and they had a child.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin. – Bernama