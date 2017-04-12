May 9 decision on prosecution’s appeal against teacher in UPSR papers leak charge

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal will decide next month whether to call a school teacher to enter defence or maintain his acquittal on a charge of unauthorised possession of UPSR (Year Six Performance Assessment) examination papers in 2014.

A three-man bench led by Datuk Wira Mohtarudin Baki fixed May 9 to deliver the decision as the panel needed more time to go through point of law and submissions by both parties.

“This case is very important and involved pertinent issues on point of law,” said Justice Mohtarudin who presided over the appeal with Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat and Datuk Harmindar Singh Dhaliwal.

The prosecution is appealing against the Seremban High Court’s dismissal of its appeal against the Sessions Court’s decision to acquit and discharge Subbarau@ Kamalanathan, 37, at the end of its case without calling for his defence.

This is the final appeal by the prosecution as the case originated from the Sessions Court.

Subbarau was charged with five counts of unauthorised possession of the Mathematics 035/1 and Mathematics 015/1; Tamil Language-Comprehension 036 and Tamil Language-Writing 037; and Science 081 Papers via a smartphone.

He was charged with committing the offences between 8pm on Sept 8 and Sept 16, 2014, at a house in Jalan Bukit Galena 13, Taman Bukit Galena, Fasa 4, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud submitted that Malaysian Examinations Board director Dr Na’imah Ishak was authorised to classify the examination papers under the Official Secrets Act 1972 (OSA).

He said as public officer under section 16A of the OSA, she was empowered and entitled to classify documents.

He said former Education Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s private secretary had testified in court that Muhyiddin had seen the certificate which authorised Na’imah to classify documents.

Subbarau’s lawyer M.Kulasegaran countered that Muhyiddin should have been called as a prosecution witness to testify on the certificate which allowed Na’imah to classify documents under OSA.

He submitted that Na’imah had also given contradictory evidence in her testimony. – Bernama/Suriati Sidek Ahmad