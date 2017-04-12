No new location for H5N1

KUALA LUMPUR: No new location was reported to be positive bird flu disease (H5N1) in Kelantan for the past 13 days, according to the Veterinary Services Department (JPV).

The department said in a statement that so far 36 old locations that were confirmed to be positive of the virus involved six districts namely Kota Bharu with 15 locations, Pasir Mas (six), Tumpat (five), Tanah Merah (one), Bachok (six) and Pasir Puteh (three).

“Disposal operations had been completed in the 36 locations that were confirmed to be positive and the total number of disposals were 56,953 fowls and 17,531 eggs while the samples taken were 3,792 from 647 owners,” it said.

The JPV said that through road blocks mounted, a total of 6,159 vehicles were inspected with 35 cases of seizures involving 176 fowls.

So far, no cases of infection on humans had been detected, it said.

According to the statement, eggs and chicken meat were safe for consumption as they were produced by operators and breeders who were free of H5N1 in the state.

However, the states that were free of the epidemic were on high alert including carrying out active monitoring and control on the movement of the birds at the entry points to the states concerned. — Bernama

The Kelantan state government declared H5N1 as a state disaster on March 15 after several free range chickens died of the epidemic in Kampung Pulau Tebu, Tunjong here on March 6. — Bernama