Pastor Raymond abducted not kidnapped – IGP Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has classified the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo since February as a case of abduction by a group of individuals and not kidnapping.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the classification was because the victim’s disappearance did not involve ransom money.

Thus, Khalid urged members of the public against making any speculation by associating the disappearance of the pastor and four other individuals with kidnapping cases.

The five individuals who went missing besides pastor Raymond Koh, 62, were an aide to Subang Member of Parliament R. Sivarasa, namely Peter Chong, 54, Perlis Hope Welfare Organisation (Perlis Hope) activist, Amri Che Mat, 43, Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his wife, Ruth.

“Out of the five individuals, only one person was proven to be abducted, namely Pastor Koh, while Peter Chong was traced to have fled to Thailand via the Bukit Kayu Hitam border in Kedah at about 6.30 am last Friday,” he said.

“In addition, we find that the three individuals who were allegedly kidnapped still had the OH (Orang Hilang) (Missing Person) status and did not have any proof that they were kidnapped,” he told reporters after attending the PDRM monthly assembly at the Bukit Aman level, here today.

Referring to Peter Chong, Khalid said the police obtained Peter Chong’s photograph from the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration and found that he had crossed the Bukit Kayu Hitam-Thailand border by bus to go there.

“I am not certain what his (Peter Chong’s) intention and purpose are in fleeing to Thailand which suggested that he had been kidnapped and went viral on the social media.

“I warn the people not to confuse the case which causes uneasiness as well as exaggerating the story as though Peter Chong was also kidnapped,” he said.

Khalid said the police would cooperate with the Thai authorities to track down Peter Chong in that country. – Bernama