Perform or face the music warning to non-performing GLCs

CHIEF MINISTER Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Aman said that the state government would not hesitate to make changes in the management of non-performing government-linked companies (GLCs).

“I have made it clear to the management of the GLCs that they will be removed if the company’s performance does not improve within a set period of time,” he said in reply to Kuala Penyu assemblyman Limus Jury at the State Assembly sitting yesterday.

Limus wanted to know the steps being taken by the government to help GLCs which were not performing and having problems.

Earlier, Limus asked the Finance Minister for the number of GLCs that had achieved good performance and been able to pay dividend to the state government.

Musa said that not all GLCs managed to make profit but a majority of them had shown good performance.

“In the last five years, more than 20 GLCs have made profit and paid a total of RM1.87 billion in dividend to the State Government,” he said.

Replying to a question by Tamparuli assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Bumburing on whether GLCs were allowed to carry out their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Musa said the government had instructed all profit-making GLCs to not only pay dividend but to also carry out their CSR.

“For instance, Sabah Credit Corporation has given RM200 million towards the development of a hostel for students in the rural areas, an old folks home and a school. SCC has also been asked to build a hostel next to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to house the family members of patients,” he stressed.

Earlier Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Ramlee Marahaban, when replying to Limus’ initial question on how much dividend was paid to the State Government in 2016, said RM286 million.