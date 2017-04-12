Police to widen use of MPS for easy reporting of crime cases — Chief

KUCHING: The police are looking to widen the use of its Mobile Police Stations (MPS) to make it easier for the public, particularly those at highly-frequented areas, to lodge reports in the event of a crime taking place.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the Kuching District police headquarters currently has three fully-equipped MPS which fall under the supervision of the Central Police Station, Sekama Police Station, and Gita Police Station.

“The Mobile Police Stations are computerised and also equipped with walkie-talkies, and are manned by at least three police personnel at any one time.

“This facility will make it easier for members of the public to lodge reports on crime cases or to seek assistance as they do not have to go to the police station,” he said following an inspection of the three MPS at district police headquarters here yesterday.

He added the Gita Police Station’s MPS covers areas in Petra Jaya, Central Police Station’s MPS in the city centre and Sekama Police Station’s MPS in Kuching South City Council areas.

Abang Ahmad also revealed that a request has been made to add two more MPS to the existing three in order to strengthen service delivery of the police to the public.

“We usually deploy the MPS for events or celebrations, such as the recent Malaysian open badminton tournament,

while on regular days we usually despatch the MPS to areas where the public congregates,” he said.

The MPS were introduced in 2010 and operate on a 24-hour basis.

Members of the public can find out the location of the MPS by contacting the nearest police station, or the Kuching District police headquarters’ Control Room at 082-244444.