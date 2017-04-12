Football 

Sarawak against Sabah for semi-final berth

Abdul Wahab Rahim

KUCHING: Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) deputy president Abdul Wahab Rahim is confident that Sarawak will triumph in the Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup, the national inter-state women’s football tournament now taking place in Miri.

Other teams, he said, lack the factor of home ground supporters which lifted the spirit of the state team in their first three matches of the group stage.

Sarawak have beaten Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Kelantan, and will face Sabah in the quarter-finals today (April 12).

Abdul Wahap, who is also tournament organising chairman, was all praise for the state players and head coach Hakimi Man.

“It will be a tough game, as both teams are at the same level,” he said yesterday.

Meanwhile, it was disclosed that FAS will organise the state-level women’s tournament to be held at Sarikei in September.

It will serve as a platform to select players to represent Sarawak in next year’s Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup.

Today’s Sarawak-Sabah match will kick off at Miri Stadium at 4.15pm.

