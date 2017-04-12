Services of two mayors extended for another year

KUCHING: The services of the two mayors of Kuching – Kuching City North Commission (DBKU) Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai and Kuching City South Council (MBKS) Datuk James Chan – will be extended for another year.

According to a source, their services are extended until next year due to the upcoming general election which is expected to be held this year.

“The decision was reached during the last cabinet meeting on Mar 30. The services of the two mayors will be extended for another year due to the expectation that the general election will be held this year,” said the source.

Chan’s term will expire in May 2017, while Abang Abdul Wahap’s on 31 July, 2017.

Due to the approaching expiry date of Chan’s term, there were speculations that he would be replaced by a new face.

Young SUPP leaders such as Milton Foo and Bong Lian Huan were at one time rumoured to be the young, upcoming leaders recommended by SUPP to take over from him (Chan).

Recently, however, DBKS commission member Datuk Wee Hong Seng was being put in the limelight to take over from Chan.

Chan, 67, was appointed MBKS mayor on June 4, 2008. Before that, he was general manager of Harwood Timber Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC).

Meanwhile, Abang Abdul Wahap, 66, who was officially sworn in on Aug 1, 2011, is an ex-policeman.

When contacted, Abang Abdul Wahap, who has been six years on the job, said he did hear about the rumours that his service had been extended for a year.

“I heard people talking about it but I have not received anything official yet,” he said.

He expressed willingness to continue serving the residents of DBKU and said he had always done his best to make areas under DBKU a better place.

“DBKU’s Clean, Beautiful and Safe Enhancement Plan (2013-2017) has been very effective and there is a progression plan for it. I hope to lead the residents of DBKU to continue in pursuing the target,” he said.

He said his appointment usually lasted for two years and he did not know if this appointment would be for one or two years.

At press time, Chan could not be contacted but his office called back to explain that he (Chan) was now on leave.