State to have collaboration with Cambridge University

KUCHING: The state will formulate a plan to collaborate with Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the collaboration would be in areas considered beneficial for Sarawak’s development.

Abang Johari and his delegation were at Cambridge University yesterday to gain insight into findings and studies as well as experiences that could be useful for the state’s development, as part of a week-long study visit to England, which began on Sunday.

The visit to Cambridge started at Judge Business School, where they were given an overview by its dean Professor Christoph Loch.

It was followed by a briefing on big data and social analytics by lecturer Dr David Stillwell and thereafter an overview of a training company called Cambridge Spark, which was set up by Dr Raoul-Gabriel Urma.

Business School senior business development director Jasper Robertson wrapped up the briefing with a talk on opportunities for executive education.

Abang Johari and his entourage later attended a lunch hosted by Dr Anil Seal, a fellow at the university’s Trinity College, where they were also briefed on the Cambridge Accessible Tests (CATs), an online English language learning and assessment system developed at the university.

Members of the delegation spent the final part of the visit at the university’s computer laboratory, where they gained insights on how the university has been a spawning ground for new businesses among postgraduate students.

The study visit will continue in the British capital and also Sunderland before the delegation returns to Malaysia on April 17.

Among the delegation members are Abang Johari’s wife Datin Amar Datuk Jumaani Tun Tuanku Bujang, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Curtin University Sarawak pro-chancellor Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan, Assistant Minister of Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee, and Assistant Minister of Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.