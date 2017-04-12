STU: Contractors should be allowed to present their cases

SIBU: Companies that supply food to residential schools should be given a chance to prove they are not at fault as to the source of food poisoning cases in such schools, especially for first-timers.

Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) president Jisin Nyud said there might be other factors that contributed to the food poisoning cases.

He said this following Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid’s disclosure that his ministry would immediately terminate the services of contractors under the Cooked Food Programme in residential schools if they were found to be the source of food poisoning cases.

Mahdzir reportedly said the ministry would include that clause in the contract for food operators and suppliers, as part of the three scopes for improvement and specifications for these contractors, to be effective from June 1.

On this, Jisin said: “STU agrees with Education Ministry to immediately terminate the services of contractors under the Cooked Food Programme in residential schools if they are found to be the source of food poisoning cases.

“If the mistake is done just once only or for the first time, they (contractors) should be given at least a chance to prove themselves as there might be other factors that contributed to food poisoning, such as contamination. The degree of seriousness such as the number of students affected and whether the fault was committed for the first time, need to be looked into.

“However, if the majority of students were seriously affected, then the Health Ministry can recommend the service of the contractor or food operator to be terminated.”

He said it was common knowledge that contamination could occur during growing, harvesting, processing, storing, shipping and the final preparation.

On the criteria for the appointment of food managers and supervisors, depending on the category of the schools, STU welcomed the move, said Jisin.

“I think it is time for the food managers to take employees who posses a diploma in the relevant field especially those related to food, nutrition, diet, hygiene and those related to food technology.

“STU also welcomes the ministry’s decision to give contractors the opportunity to extend their contract for food supply from two to three years, subject to their performance and recommendation of the schools.”