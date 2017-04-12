Telco towers harmless – Sacofa

KUCHING: Sacofa Sdn Bhd (Sacofa), an ICT infrastructure company has assured that the issue of harmful radiation emitted from telecommunication towers is not taken lightly.

Its managing director Mohamed Zaid Zaini said there was, in fact, a misconception that Sacofa’s telecommunication towers are bad for health due to radiation emissions.

He explained that the most recent round of testing in Taman Harmoni showed that Sibu Sacofa’s towers were performing 790 times better than the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) standards set by the World Health Organisation and which have been adopted as mandatory standard set by the Health Ministry.

He added that telco towers emit Radio frequency (RF) radiation, which is considered non-ionising and operates at extremely low frequencies and is harmless to humans at the minimal levels at which Sacofa towers are built.

“To put that into context, that is the same kind of absolutely harmless emission given off by radios, lamps and televisions,” Zaid said during Sacofa’s media roundtable to dispel myths and misconceptions around telecommunication towers at a hotel here yesterday.

In addressing another misconception that the towers pose an increased danger of lightning strikes, Zaid said something can be struck by lightning if there is a thunderstorm directly overhead, but there is no increased risk posed by the towers, compared to any other similar structure.

“Research shows that people fishing, on camping holidays or boating on lakes are statistically struck by lightning more than others. Lightning rods and lightning arresters used by Sacofa help minimise any risk posed. Sacofa towers are ground and are also equipped with arresters which offer a further level of protection.”

As to the charge that Sacofa puts profits before people, Zaid explained all the towers are located not based on profit maximisation but on strategic locations that will result in greater reach for the residents in those areas to receive a solid signal and broadband.

“Our towers are built to the highest Malaysia and international standards and specifications. Our emissions rating perform far better than even the strictest global standards. Safety is always our priority.”

On the location of telco towers that has always been hotly debated both in Sarawak and the world over, Zaid said that sites for the telco towers are identified based on the area’s current and future bandwidth demands, as well as what land is available.

“Sites are confirmed as areas that significantly improve the community’s ability to enjoy telephone and broadband access – and if it has been agreed by the telecommunications providers – they work closely and collaboratively with the relevant local authorities to secure the requisite approvals to proceed.”

He said once a location has been confirmed as a site that would significantly improve the community’s ability to enjoy telephone and broadband access and if it can be delivered within the capital expenditure (capex) or operation expenditure (opex) allocation assigned, Sacofa works closely with the Ministry of Public Utilities as well as the Land and Survey Department to garner any necessary approvals to proceed.

“Extensive studies are also conducted on numerous sites within that area to pinpoint the best location that would deliver the strongest coverage to the most users, with minimal inconvenience.”

Zaid said that Sacofa towers comply with the ‘setback’ levels set by the State Planning Authority and must be 15 metres away from residential buildings, 15 metres away from institutional, government, schools or religious buildings, 10 metres away from commercial buildings, 7.5 metres away from industrial buildings and 15 metres away from recreational areas and sports complexes.

Of the tower build, he said Sacofa prides itself in not just adhering to industry standards but exceeding them.

“We place utmost priority on the safety of public and property in the areas we operate. To ensure that every tower we erect is of the highest quality and totally safe, we have adopted the strictest regulations and certification standards – the British Standard Code of Practices.”

Zaid said all Sacofa towers strictly conform to this rigorous globally recognised quality and safety benchmarking: BS5950 for structural use of steelwork, BS6399 for loading and wind loading, BS5930 and BS1377 for soil investigations, BS6031 for earthworks, BS8301 for drainage, BS8110 for design and construction for structural use on concrete in their foundations.

On claims that Sacofa grabs land to build telco towers and against the will of local communities, he clarified that Sacofa does not own land banks and the lands are provided by the state government, compliant with local and national laws and from private landlords.

“Land acquisitions are done by the state and not by Sacofa. We are the tech-infra owner not a land bank owner. Notice is given by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) or state government or by the telcos. Sacofa does not decide their locations. Strict criteria are applied before a telco tower is authorised for construction.”