World renowned professional driver to performs stunts at Likas Stadium

KOTA KINABALU: Sebangga Auto and Motor Image will be organizing the Thrill Of The Drive Stunt Show here at Stadium Likas on April 15 and 16, which will feature stunts from world renowned professional driver, Russ Swift.

The three-time Guinness world record breaker will be showcasing his local trademark stunts to automative enthusiasts, which will include, the J-Turn, Handbrake Turn, Parallel Swift Parking, Dance Routine and he will also be attempting to drive on two wheels.

There will be six shows this coming Saturday and Sunday. Each day will feature three shows starting from 1pm, 3pm and 5pm, respectively.

To top it off, Uber Malaysia will be offering free rides for those who wish to attend the event at Stadium Likas this weekend.

In addition, there will be goodie bags up for grabs for those who have registered early for this event.

The public will also stand a chance to ride with Russ as he will be taking around 10 to 12 lucky passengers for a joyride with him. Those who are interested may apply online at subaru.asia.my

The marketing manager for Motor Image, Karen Yip disclosed that this year’s event is expected to have around 1,000 to 2,000 visitors.

Russ, who spoke during a press conference at The Pacific Sutera Harbour yesterday, had also shared a bit of his experience in the professional driving industry.

He explained that his professional career was launched back in 1987, where his Swift Parking television commercial took the world by storm.

Russ disclosed that he has been with Motor Image for 15 years and he is confident that Subaru is the perfect vehicle for him to perform his stunts.

Also present in the press conference was the founder of Sebangga Auto, Dato’ Arif Ambrose.

Arif, whose company is the sole distributor of Subaru in Sabah, reiterated that Subaru is a standard car that has outstanding safety features.

He added that before Subaru was distributed by Sebangga Auto in Sabah, there were only a handful of Subaru vehicles here.

However, after the introduction of Sebangga Auto, there are now at least a few hundred Subaru models here.

Thus, he hopes that the figure will reach a thousand by the end of this year.

He further said that Sebangga Auto would be spreading its wings to Kuching, followed by Bintulu and Miri later this year.

Commenting on the new Subaru Forester, CEO of Sebangga Auto, Syahrin Masri, said that the car would be equipped with an astounding number of seven airbags which includes one special knee airbag that aims to safeguard the knee from damage in the event of an accident.

Also present in the event was Subaru Kota Kinabalu branch manager Nazly Yahya.