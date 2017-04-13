Afternoon fire destroys two houses in Kpg Patiambun

MIRI: Thirteen people are made homeless when a fire swept through two semi concrete houses in Kpg Patiambun, Limbang yesterday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) here, the six victims from the first house managed to run out to safety while the seven occupants of the second house were said to be in Miri.

A team of 19 Bomba personnel in three fire engines assisted by five members of the Civil Defence and nine Bomba Volunteers from Kampung Seberang Kedai Limbang managed to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby houses at 3.30pm.

The first team of Bomba personnel responded at 2.13pm but due to the hot weather the fire spread very fast. The houses were almost totally destroyed before they could put it out.

The cause of the fire and losses to properties are yet to be ascertained.