Aiffa to try world record for largest crowd in cat costumes

KUCHING: The Asean International Film Festival and Awards (Aiffa) 2017 will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for largest crowd dressed in cat costumes.

Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin called on Sarawakians to help achieve the record.

“Aiffa 2017 in Kuching is set to make its mark and reach the world. I hope that all Sarawakians can work together to achieve this record.

“The world record attempt will be happening on the opening night, May 4 at Kuching Amphitheatre,” Lee told a press conference yesterday.

Guidelines for the world record attempt include all participants must be dressed in full cat costumes, which include ears, tail and an outfit that covers the body, arms and legs.

Celebrities such as Dayang Nurfaizah, Datuk David Arumugam, and Gurmit Singh (Phua Chu Kang) are set to perform during Aiffa’s opening night, along with a special appearance by animation characters Upin and Ipin.

Lee said the Guinness World Record for longest woven mat, which was set by over 400 Orang Ulu weavers last year, will also be displayed here for the first time.

Aiffa will be held from May 4-6 with pre-event activities such as the Asean Song Bird Karaoke Competition, Children’s Colouring Contest, Asean Food Truck Fest, and Asean Movie Screening.

“One of the events, the Aiffa Biz World is organised for networking business sessions and exhibitions.

“This event will see many Malaysians and Asean film writers, directors and producers seeking financial possibilities,” said Lee.

The Aiffa 2017 Gala Night on May 6 will involve 300 international film delegates, speakers and celebrities including Cannes 2016 best actress winner Jaclyn Jose (Philippines), Datuk Rahim Razali, Datin Paduka Shuhaimi Baba, and Datuk Yusof Haslam.

“There will be an epic performance by Indonesian Judika, Malaysian Fazura and Filipino Jason Dy and appearance by comedian Harith Iskander,” added Lee.

Meanwhile, festival director Livan Tajang also announced Aiffa’s partnership with Grab Car.

“During this celebration, everyone in Kuching will be getting a discounted ride by redemption of the GRABAIFFA code with every Grab ride at Aiffa venues,” she said.

She called on the public to check Guinness World Records guidelines at www.kuchingworldrecord.com or on Aiffa’s Facebook page.

All qualified and approved human cat attire as deemed by the adjudicator will receive an exclusive world record T-shirt.